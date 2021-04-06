monizshah

geometric minimal logo

monizshah
monizshah
  • Save
geometric minimal logo watercolor signature freestyle lettering hand draw vintage logo classic logo business logo modern logo illustration luxury logo luxury design minimalist logo geometric logo athletic logo minimal logo
Download color palette

https://www.fiverr.com/monizshah/design-modern-minimalist-geometric-logo-with-in-24-hours

A modern minimal minimalist geometric business logo is a unique and timeless way of portraying an artist, a professional, brand or company. Its as unique as it can get, and you will never be mistaken for a competitor. We will work together to create your elegant and unique logo design.

monizshah
monizshah

More by monizshah

View profile
    • Like