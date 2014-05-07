Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chronos - New Notification

Chronos - New Notification ui ux chronos wearables after effects concept
Little something I've been working for the past few month during evenings. You can see the full thing here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/16683649/Chronos-UI-for-smart-wearables

Posted on May 7, 2014
