Daniel Sánchez

Pop-up Overlay Design

Daniel Sánchez
Daniel Sánchez
  • Save
Pop-up Overlay Design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui design pop up ui pop up banner pop up design overlay popup
Download color palette

A Pop-up Overlay design done with Figma.

Thank you for watching!

Daniel Sánchez
Daniel Sánchez

More by Daniel Sánchez

View profile
    • Like