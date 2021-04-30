Florian Farhay

Ant | Animeux Series

Florian Farhay
Florian Farhay
Hire Me
  • Save
Ant | Animeux Series bug illustration bug character art childrens book farhay florian farhay ants insect character insect illustration ant character ant illustration leaf insect ant illustration
Download color palette

An ant carrying the load.

Instagram | Florian Farhay

Florian Farhay
Florian Farhay
Illustrator | Animator at Jagthund.
Hire Me

More by Florian Farhay

View profile
    • Like