Did you know? Phones carry over 25,000 bacteria per square inch. The same space on a dog bowl carries only 2,110 and a doorknob only 8,643 .
We didn't think about the problem's scale before, but after getting acquainted with the brand's positioning, we began monitoring the cleanliness of our smartphones more thoroughly.
So, what our clients offer to solve the problem and how we assisted them with marketing the product - see below.
Follow here and watch full presentation of label and packaging design
