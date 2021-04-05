Purrweb UI

Lecture App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Hey! Do you often go to training courses or lectures?🤔
If no, it’s just because you don’t have an app for lecture search 😏

Check out how we designed the homescreen of such an app ⬇️

To find the best lectures, the users need filtered search, right? — Here it is.
Filter by the date or the lecture type 🎓

Wanna find lectures taking place in a month? — No problem.
Just open the calendar and choose the desired date 📆

🔵 We used light-blue as the accent color because it stands for new ideas and concentration.

Press 💜 if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.

Created by Olya Fleryanovich

