Free Small Cosmetic Bottle Mockup PSD files

Free Small Cosmetic Bottle Mockup PSD files cosmetic packaging cosmetics product cosmetics mockups mockup freebie free 3d model illustration branding design 3d product design 3ds max flat dribbble creative latest
Download color palette
  1. free.jpg
  2. Bottle Mockup_15.jpg
  3. Bottle Mockup_16.jpg
  4. Bottle Mockup_17.jpg
  5. Bottle Mockup_18.jpg
  6. Bottle Mockup_19.jpg
  7. Bottle Mockup_20.jpg
  8. Bottle Mockup_21.jpg

FREE Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Features:
• Changeable cap color
• Changeable bottle color
• Editable highlight effect
• Editable shadow effect
• Easy to use by Smart object
• 6 Photoshop file ( .PSD )
• Changeable Background color/ Transparent
• High-resolution 4500x3500 px, (72 pixels/inch, RGB mode)

Download

