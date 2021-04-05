Syeda Junia

Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Cosmetic Bottle Mockup 3dsmax photoshop design branding 3d product design 3ds max flat dribbble creative latest
  1. free.jpg
  2. Bottle Mockup_01.jpg
  3. Bottle Mockup_02.jpg
  4. Bottle Mockup_03.jpg
  5. Bottle Mockup_04.jpg
  6. Bottle Mockup_05.jpg
  7. Bottle Mockup_06.jpg
  8. Bottle Mockup_07.jpg

FREE Cosmetic Bottle Mockup

Free Features:
• Changeable cap color
• Changeable bottle color
• Editable highlight effect
• Editable shadow effect
• Easy to use by Smart object
• 7 Photoshop file ( .PSD )
• Changeable Background color/ Transparent
• High-resolution 4500x3500 px, (72 pixels/inch, RGB mode)

