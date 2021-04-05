UI/UX design for eCommerce - online store, catalog, product page

ABC is the perfect place for young, modern, and time-stretched customers to search for any kind of streetwear clothing, brand footwear, and fashion accessories.

We recognize that it’s difficult to invent something new from the perspective of eCommerce UX design. Most online stores can be quite predictable and uninspiring, leaving a lot to be desired. We wanted to shake things up.

Minimal UI for maximum impact. A modern eCommerce website designed to reach young adults has to be clean, unique, and really eye-catching with an easy-to-use interface and vibrant experience. We wanted to turn the buying process into a natural and aesthetically-driven decision that struck a new standard of customer-commerce interaction.

Hit the link to dive into: Behance

We stand by for New Projects: info@efirmedia.com

Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram