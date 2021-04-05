Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kimia Badiei
Moodeas: Period Mood Tracker

Moodeas: Period Mood Tracker
Hi guys😍

This is my new concept for a Period mood tracker app, this application helps women through their monthly cycle and keeps them in a good mood.
This app suggests you some good exercises based on your how you feel at the moment.
