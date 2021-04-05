Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vadim Drut
heartbeat

Global: Finance app

Vadim Drut
heartbeat
Vadim Drut for heartbeat
illustration design system app ios transactions branding dashboard ui payments product design fintech finance
Great Monday to everyone. Businesses scale and become global, so they need a tool to help them achieve financial synergy.

Take a look at Global, a mobile-first B2B finance solution that lets business owners analyze their budget, and commit to payments for other companies while on the go.

Big thanks to Kira for the illustration

Any thoughts on this? Be sure to share them with me.

heartbeat
heartbeat
