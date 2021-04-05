Global: Finance app

Trending designs to inspire you
Great Monday to everyone. Businesses scale and become global, so they need a tool to help them achieve financial synergy.
Take a look at Global, a mobile-first B2B finance solution that lets business owners analyze their budget, and commit to payments for other companies while on the go.
Big thanks to Kira for the illustration
Any thoughts on this? Be sure to share them with me.
Looks awesome? We think so too. Come hang out with us at our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram so you don't miss any single update.