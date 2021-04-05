Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
NEERAJ TRIPATHY

DOLAND DRII

NEERAJ TRIPATHY
NEERAJ TRIPATHY
  • Save
DOLAND DRII yellow figma hardware visual design product design 3d webdesign visual ux ui typography drop shadow branding
Download color palette

DoLAND is a dummy website, selling all types of industrial hardware tools.
It shows a detailed 3d and 360 degree view of the product, and even gives details of each parts of the gadget.

Please share your feedback. It helps me to improve.

NEERAJ TRIPATHY
NEERAJ TRIPATHY

More by NEERAJ TRIPATHY

View profile
    • Like