Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Smart Home Dashboard UI Concept - Freebie

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Hire Us
  • Save
Smart Home Dashboard UI Concept - Freebie flat dashboard admin theme admin panel admin dashboard dashbaord dashboard clean ui dashboard ui product design single pager one page design iot design admin app interface uiux ux dashboad smarthome
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers
Today's design is a freebie for a dashboard UI for smarthome. Feel free to use it in any personal or commercial projects. No Strings Attached.

If you like my work, please don't forget to follow me. I upload freebies everyday.

Credits:
Inspiration: Michal Parulski

Smart Home Dashboard UI Concept by AR Shakir.fig
5 MB
Download
Redwhale
Redwhale
Growth centric design.
Hire Us

More by Redwhale

View profile
    • Like