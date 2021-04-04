Vinay Sateesh

A Space Saga

This one is inspired by @Calvin Smith. I've always loved a space vibe and this one had great art direction so I tried to recreate it. Rendered in Blender.

Learnt a lot! I think one thing I can improve on is not to have my renders look so flat.

Rebound of
A Space Odessy 2020
By Calvin Smith
Posted on Apr 4, 2021
