[Album] Zinnia

[Album] Zinnia vector illustration vector art vector art 2d art 2d design illustration flowers album cover design album cover album artwork album art album
Zinnias are one of the easiest flowers to grow, as they grow quickly and bloom heavily.

Zinnia flowers can create a massive burst of color in your garden, so consider trying them this year!

Zinnias are annuals, so they’ll grow for one season and produce seeds, but the original plant will not come back in subsequent years.

They have bright, solitary, daisy-like flowerheads on a single, erect stem, which makes them great for use as a cutting flower or as food for butterflies.

