[Album] Gerbera

Gerbera is also commonly known as the African daisy.
Gerbera species bear a large capitulum with striking, two-lipped ray florets in yellow, orange, white, pink, or red colors.
The capitulum, which has the appearance of a single flower, is actually composed of hundreds of individual flowers.