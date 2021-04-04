Big Boss

[Album] Gerbera

[Album] Gerbera artwork vector illustration vector art vectors vector art 2d art 2d album design illustration flowers album cover design album cover album artwork album art
Gerbera is also commonly known as the African daisy.

Gerbera species bear a large capitulum with striking, two-lipped ray florets in yellow, orange, white, pink, or red colors.

The capitulum, which has the appearance of a single flower, is actually composed of hundreds of individual flowers.

