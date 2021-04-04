Egyptian Night Flyer

Download Here

Egyptian Night Party Flyer is a print flyer template for any themed eve, special event, costumed night out, club party, egyptian disguised celebration or egypt-related fair or festival or ancient times revival bash or museum propelled event flyer with the appropriate model included

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

MODEL NOT INCLUDED

Used fonts

Dalek Pinpoint

Constantine

Kenyan Coffee

Bebas Neue

size

5.8x8.3