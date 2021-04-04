Egyptian Night Flyer

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Egyptian Night Party Flyer is a print flyer template for any themed eve, special event, costumed night out, club party, egyptian disguised celebration or egypt-related fair or festival or ancient times revival bash or museum propelled event flyer with the appropriate model included
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
MODEL NOT INCLUDED
Used fonts
Dalek Pinpoint
Constantine
Kenyan Coffee
Bebas Neue
size
5.8x8.3