Ecaterina Moraru (V)

Personas

Ecaterina Moraru (V)
Ecaterina Moraru (V)
  • Save
Personas process sample ux user experience user research layout cats cat persona personas template
Download color palette

User research — Personas examples for a cat food brand.

Ecaterina Moraru (V)
Ecaterina Moraru (V)

More by Ecaterina Moraru (V)

View profile
    • Like