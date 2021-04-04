Toby Glass

Careem Bike – redesign concept

Careem Bike – redesign concept dark mode ios bike app clip figma ux ui
As a long-time user of Careem Bike, I've observed many pain-points for customers. In this shot, I make usability suggestions for faster sign-up and unlocking.

Posted on Apr 4, 2021
