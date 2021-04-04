Dhawal Nebhrajani

Music app concept screens

Dhawal Nebhrajani
Dhawal Nebhrajani
  • Save
Music app concept screens web ux ui design app
Download color palette

Made an effort to incorporate new UI/UX trends in a music app. These are just concept screens. Hope you will enjoy this.
All feedback will be appreciated.
You can follow me for more progress and more design on my social media also can hire me on Fiverr.
https://twitter.com/Another_Dhawal
https://www.behance.net/nebhrajani8797
https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vv7a4

View all tags
Posted on Apr 4, 2021
Dhawal Nebhrajani
Dhawal Nebhrajani

More by Dhawal Nebhrajani

View profile
    • Like