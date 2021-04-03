Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryan Jarrell
The Birthday Party Project 🎉

The Birthday Party Project 🎉
  1. TBPP-Dribbble-Cover.gif
  2. TBPP-Dribbble-2.jpg
  3. TBPP-Dribbble-4.jpg
  4. TBPP-Dribbble-3.jpg
  5. TBPP-Dribbble-5.jpg

Tegan was invited to join The Birthday Party Project’s mission to help kids everywhere feel loved and experience joy. We happily jumped aboard. Our team started with an updated brand that could appropriately balance the serious and fun aspects of the organization's goals.

🎉 www.tegan.io/work/the-birthday-party-project/


👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io

