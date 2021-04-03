Trending designs to inspire you
Tegan was invited to join The Birthday Party Project’s mission to help kids everywhere feel loved and experience joy. We happily jumped aboard. Our team started with an updated brand that could appropriately balance the serious and fun aspects of the organization's goals.
🎉 www.tegan.io/work/the-birthday-party-project/
—
Looking for a strategic design partner? Let's chat!
👋 hello@tegan.io
💻 tegan.io