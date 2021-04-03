Mede Martinez

Branding Bubblegum

Mede Martinez
Mede Martinez
  • Save
Branding Bubblegum illustrator illustration design typography branding logo
Branding Bubblegum illustrator illustration design typography branding logo
Download color palette
  1. bubblegum_dribbble.jpg
  2. bubblegum_dribbble_02.jpg

A brand identity has been designed for Bubblegum Web Studio , a Swedish study specialized in web creation.
Check my behance to see the whole project
https://www.behance.net/gallery/86636907/Branding-Bubblegum

View all tags
Posted on Apr 3, 2021
Mede Martinez
Mede Martinez

More by Mede Martinez

View profile
    • Like