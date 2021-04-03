Rupak Chakraborty

Product Landing Concept || 2021

Rupak Chakraborty
Product Landing Concept || 2021 best design trend shoes design colorful minimal popular popular shot dribbble best shot 2021 trend uidesign uiux shoe nike websites website concept website design web design website web
"Hi lovers!
This is my first shot in this amazing designing industry. Hope you guys will like it. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.
It's a product landing page pardon my all mistakes.

