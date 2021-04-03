Wrapped Gift Delivery App - Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
HI!
Here are the onboarding screens for Wrapped, a gift delivery app concept I've been working on.
These onboarding screens precisely explain the main features of the app letting the users estimate what the app can offer. Options to skip the screens and navigate through them at their own pace and a strong CTA at the end helps guide the users and make choices as they wish.
You can also read a further detailed case study here: https://link.medium.com/SSu83N0bZfb