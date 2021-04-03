Vlad. B.

30 Glassy Office Icons Freebie

30 Glassy Office Icons Freebie
Hello, Dribbble!
Check this free set of 30 Microsoft Office icons with glass effect. Get it on Gumroad (Figma and PNG).

Posted on Apr 3, 2021
