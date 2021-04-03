Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhranil

Calendar UI

Abhranil
Abhranil
  • Save
Calendar UI flat user experience userinterface gui gradient design minimal ux ui glassmorphism glass effect xd design xd adobe xd design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hi this is my first shot after applying the feedback of Mr. Showalter, I am a 9-year-old design enthusiast, I am too much fascinated by the wonderful world of user experience design across daily digital products please share your valuable feedback, comments, tips, and suggestions to improve the work that will help me to grow as a designer :)

Abhranil
Abhranil

More by Abhranil

View profile
    • Like