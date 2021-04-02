Free Website Design Quote Calculator

I designed and created this quote calculator to help people understand why a website costs what it cost.

I made this website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Download the source code here:

https://payhip.com/b/nXGE

After unzipping the folder double click the index.html file and it will open in the browser.

Click around and check out how it works

