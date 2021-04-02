Ruben Gutierrez

Free Website Design Quote Calculator

Free Website Design Quote Calculator
I designed and created this quote calculator to help people understand why a website costs what it cost.

I made this website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Download the source code here:
https://payhip.com/b/nXGE

After unzipping the folder double click the index.html file and it will open in the browser.

Click around and check out how it works

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rullbem/
Check me out at: https://www.roobenwebsites.com

Posted on Apr 2, 2021
