Free Website Design Quote Calculator

I designed and created this quote calculator to help people understand why a website costs what it cost.
I made this website using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Download the source code here:
https://payhip.com/b/nXGE
After unzipping the folder double click the index.html file and it will open in the browser.
Click around and check out how it works
Twitter: https://twitter.com/rullbem/
Check me out at: https://www.roobenwebsites.com