Daily UI #007

C H A L L E N G E

Design settings for something.

P R O C E S S

The city I live in is a hotspot for video game companies, and so a lot of the UX/UI jobs available in my area would be designing game interfaces. I'm not a huge gamer myself, but I'm super into indie games. My favourite game is Little Nightmares (1 and 2), and if you're familiar with it, you'll notice this is pretty much what you'll find in the game.

S O L U T I O N

I wanted to re-create my own version of their game settings, having placed components in places that are more UX-friendly. I chose a handwritten style font, similar to the one they use in the games.

What I enjoy about the current game settings is that the commands adapt to whether you're connected with a controller or a keyboard. In this example, the game player is using their keyboard to adjust their user settings.

I decided to keep things symmetrical, and kept some healthy spacing between components.

Overall, I think it encompasses the essence of the original game with more assuring components, such as the selectors and slider bars, and bigger contrast between inactive/active options.

--

Background image is from Shutterstock: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-illustration/children-jungle-many-ghosts-digital-painting-1723708321

Components designed by yours truly!