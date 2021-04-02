Website with E-com for River Road Coffees

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
After heavy immersion in the client's brand and goals I drafted a plan for the navigation. After review and refinement from the client with goals in hand I drafted the basic plan for each page. Working in wire frames there was additional planning and improvement for user flow planning improvements. After team input added changes the final text was drafted. I handed off the wire frame and planning to a designer and oversaw the design process from start to finish. I then handed off the project to the developer to code - overseeing the process and making sure all goals and needs were achieved. The live site is custom coded into WordPress with e-com - https://riverroadcoffees.com/