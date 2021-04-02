Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adrienne Website Phenom

Website with E-com for River Road Coffees

Adrienne Website Phenom
Adrienne Website Phenom
Hire Me
  • Save
Website with E-com for River Road Coffees e-commerce video art direction web ux ui
Website with E-com for River Road Coffees e-commerce video art direction web ux ui
Download color palette
  1. screencapture-riverroadcoffees-2021-04-02-19_04_44.png
  2. screencapture-riverroadcoffees-business-considering-a-taste-test-2021-04-02-19_07_42.png

After heavy immersion in the client's brand and goals I drafted a plan for the navigation. After review and refinement from the client with goals in hand I drafted the basic plan for each page. Working in wire frames there was additional planning and improvement for user flow planning improvements. After team input added changes the final text was drafted. I handed off the wire frame and planning to a designer and oversaw the design process from start to finish. I then handed off the project to the developer to code - overseeing the process and making sure all goals and needs were achieved. The live site is custom coded into WordPress with e-com - https://riverroadcoffees.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 2, 2021
Adrienne Website Phenom
Adrienne Website Phenom
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Adrienne Website Phenom

View profile
    • Like