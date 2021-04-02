Low Fidelity SaaS Prototype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Here are a few micro-interactions I whip up for a recent project. I wanted to quickly validate with stakeholders how the way we were architecting the data and the sections / panels we planned to use lend themselves to the instrumentation needed to complete certain tasks.
In this case, comparing two data sets side by side in order to make a recommendation.Let me know your thoughts, especially given the use case.