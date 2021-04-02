NEERAJ TRIPATHY

LANDYROADS

LANDYROADS website 3d visual design yellow tyre webdesign web visual ux ui typography minimal branding
LANDYROADS is a dummy site providing superior grip and stability tyres for any road or terrain.
This site provides varieties of tyres as per the needs of customers and most important, it can be even customized as per requirements.

Please share your feedback. It helps me to improve.

