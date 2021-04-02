Ronaldo - Tale of a Legend | Tribute Page

I started this project as part of a course requirement at freecodecamp.org requiring us to develop a simple tribute page about a historic personality. But I took the challenge to the next level, & decided to design + develop a full website about a football legend, Ronaldo.

First, I started the design process using Figma, then transformed my designs to a fully functional website, using HTML, CSS & JS.

Check out the full website here!



I also worked on a minified version of the website, solely optimized for Codepen.io , check it out here!

