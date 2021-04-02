A Deli - restaurant, café and bakery

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A Deli is a modern and fun Café with a hipster vibe. It was created to be a local eatery providing the community with fresh ingredients and best selections of deli meats. With a focus on quality A Deli thrives at their brick-and-mortar downtown location. Additionally to word-of-mouth advertising,
A Deli continue to grow brand awareness with eye
catching delivery vehicles, catering options and food trucks. They have also built popularity through their loyalty cards that allow customers to earn while they eat.
A Deli is a play on the singer Adele’s name. This quirkiness is mirrored throughout the menu including some of Adele’s greatest hits so far. Overall, this unique Café helps to satisfy the cravings for comforting Fresh and Healthy food.
A Deli So Good, It’ll Make You Sing!