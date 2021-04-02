Follow The Laughter - comedy book and YouTube brand

Follow The Laughter is a comedy book and YouTube series on a mission to spread laughter around the globe daily. FTL was established in 2020 with the goal to be a positive escape from all of the stressors, violence, anger and hopelessness that fills the world. They considers their fans/followers as family and welcomes everyone to become a part of the Fellow Funny Family.

Their community consist of a networking website to meet other members around the world, share helpful resources and transfer industry knowledge. Users will be able to find out about local or international tips and regional events. Members will also stay up to date on industry trends and be informed about F UPs conferences and other updates.

At www.ØFTL.com (#0 F T L . com) which is The Playground for Comedy, users with have the the ability to share; posts, comments, photos, videos and events to their page. They can also collaborate, get project leads, build a portfolio, connect with others around the globe, give industry hints, tips and advice.