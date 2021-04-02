Antonio Higgins Production

Montone Clothing Brand

Download color palette
  1. P1.jpg
  2. Artboard 1 copy 10-100.jpg
  3. Artboard 1 copy 4-100.jpg
  4. Artboard 1-100.jpg
  5. Artboard 1 copy 7-100.jpg
  6. Artboard 1 copy 11-100.jpg
  7. Artboard 1 copy 13-100.jpg
  8. Artboard 1 copy 19-100.jpg

Montone’s product line consist of T-shirts, Jeans, Hats and Hoodies. The brand’s Missions and Values are rooted in community empowerment,
Knowledge sharing and Resource management.

Montone, established 2016 in Atlanta GA, produces runway grade clothing with everyday comfort. Their main focus is on Quality, Comfort
and sustainability. With the use of premium Hemp fibers in all of their products, they are able to achieve the desired results supporting their
main focus.

