Themeies

Healica – Health and Medical HTML Template

Themeies
Themeies
  • Save
Healica – Health and Medical HTML Template html template agency download creative clinics hospital medical doctors healthcare health
Download color palette

Healica is a Modern Responsive template for Healthcare Clinic & Medical Doctors website.This is built with HTML5,
Bootstrap, JavaScript, Scss and jQuery. The template homepage layout (fullscreen, fullwidth ), also included fully
responsive media grid plugin that allows you to control the layout of your item grid in the way that pleases you
most. For any kind of health-related website such as doctors clinic,hospital,doctor consultation center, surgery
center, medical laboratory, dental clinic, centenary clinic,pharmacy, etc. Fully responsive design
layouts with visitor-centric stunning look and feel will help to reach the target audience for the business.

DOWNLOAD
PSD || HTML

🔥 We're available for new projects! 🔥
📩 Contact us if you need any custom UI/UX design and development Services.
🤝 Say Hello: hello@xirosoft.com | WhatsApp | Skype | Instagram
______________________
Browse our Free and Premium templates
🌐 WordPress Themes
🌐 Website Templates

Themeies
Themeies

More by Themeies

View profile
    • Like