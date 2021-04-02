Healica – Health and Medical HTML Template

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Healica is a Modern Responsive template for Healthcare Clinic & Medical Doctors website.This is built with HTML5,
Bootstrap, JavaScript, Scss and jQuery. The template homepage layout (fullscreen, fullwidth ), also included fully
responsive media grid plugin that allows you to control the layout of your item grid in the way that pleases you
most. For any kind of health-related website such as doctors clinic,hospital,doctor consultation center, surgery
center, medical laboratory, dental clinic, centenary clinic,pharmacy, etc. Fully responsive design
layouts with visitor-centric stunning look and feel will help to reach the target audience for the business.
DOWNLOAD
PSD || HTML
🔥 We're available for new projects! 🔥
📩 Contact us if you need any custom UI/UX design and development Services.
🤝 Say Hello: hello@xirosoft.com | WhatsApp | Skype | Instagram
______________________
Browse our Free and Premium templates
🌐 WordPress Themes
🌐 Website Templates