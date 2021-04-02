Joytun

Modern and Cool Bootstrap Datatable datatable webdesign design html5 html css3 css bootstrap
Hello There,
This modern Patient list Datatable is based on bootstrap. I've used some javascript functionalities here by which you will be able to add a new row, see the details of a patient, edit the informations or delete the data row. I have also included an advance search filter by which you can search for a patient.

You can see the live preview of this beautiful datatable by the following link: http://joytunnessa.com/datatable/

If you want to hire me for any kind of web design project, feel free to knock me at fiverr.
https://www.fiverr.com/joytun_99

Posted on Apr 2, 2021
