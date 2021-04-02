Glass Icons Design to Strengthen the Text

Including icons in a web design makes the content comprehensive and strengthens the text. To create indisputable glass icons, reach the team of Indylogix.

Indylogix holds an exemplary team of designers capable of delivering an array of designing solutions for assorted businesses and domains. Our team is capable of creating unique glass icons to make your text interesting and unforgettable.

Press “L” and shower some love.

Need to know more about our services or have a query in mind, drop us an email at info@indylogix.com



For more information, Follow us :

Dribble | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin