Dating App UX/UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Long time no post! Absolutely thrilled to share a preview of a dating app(MVP) design that I just completed!
Love the new concept in this product!
Hopefully we’ll see the app published soon!🤩
Designer: me
Tool: Figma
Press the "L" and show some support. It means a lot if you leave a comment and tell me what you think about the design.
You got a business idea too? Feel free to contact me via michelle.zhu.design@gmail.com😊
Welcome to connect with me via Instagram.
Cheers,
Michelle