Michelle Zhu

Dating App UX/UI Design

Michelle Zhu
Michelle Zhu
Hire Me
  • Save
Dating App UX/UI Design love match login profile premium diamond flower datingappdesign datingapp dating app design userinterface userexperience figmadesign appdesign uxdesign ui mobiledesign ux uidesign
Download color palette

Long time no post! Absolutely thrilled to share a preview of a dating app(MVP) design that I just completed!

Love the new concept in this product!

Hopefully we’ll see the app published soon!🤩

Designer: me
Tool: Figma

Press the "L" and show some support. It means a lot if you leave a comment and tell me what you think about the design.

You got a business idea too? Feel free to contact me via michelle.zhu.design@gmail.com😊

Welcome to connect with me via Instagram.

Cheers,
Michelle

Michelle Zhu
Michelle Zhu
A UX/UI designer who translates biz ideas into design.
Hire Me

More by Michelle Zhu

View profile
    • Like