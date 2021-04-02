Blue Mangrove Fund — Homepage 02

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Blue Mangrove® is a high impact fund allowing individuals, families and companies to offset their CO2 footprint by investing in the plantation and protection of a mangrove forest in the South-West Coastal Belt of Bangladesh, in the Sundarban area.
Watch live: https://bluemangrove.fund
Press “L” to appreciate it and share your feedback with us below!