Hello, guys! How ya doin? Our new shot — tutor app 👨🏼‍🏫

It’s a platform where you can find the best teacher for English, math or any other subject 🤓

Set the filters, like 📚 education, 📖 subject and 💰 price to find the perfect match.

🟢 We used light-green as the accent color as it stands for concentration and efficiency. The bright colors are intended to guide user’s attention to the most important parts of the platform

Created by Olga Kopceva

