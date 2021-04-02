Purrweb UI

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Hello, guys! How ya doin? Our new shot — tutor app 👨🏼‍🏫

It’s a platform where you can find the best teacher for English, math or any other subject 🤓

Set the filters, like 📚 education, 📖 subject and 💰 price to find the perfect match.

🟢 We used light-green as the accent color as it stands for concentration and efficiency. The bright colors are intended to guide user’s attention to the most important parts of the platform

Press 💜 if you like our design and check out our blog to read more about the way we work.

Created by Olga Kopceva

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

