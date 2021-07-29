Z. Creative Process

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey friends,
Covid is almost over 🤞 so I figured why not have a little fun.
I hid all 5 letters from the Zubko Studio logo inside this illustration. Like and rebound this shot with the most creative display of where they are and get a 1 hour, personal master class with me on a topic of your choice. We can chat about the following:
- Where to begin as a starting designer.
- How to move to USA as a designer.
- Best way to present your work, tools and technics.
- Design analysis of your product.
- Process in design and how to set up your design team.
- Anything design related you want to ask.
- Just want to chat? Let’s do it!
I will pick a winner in a week. You can read a little more about me on my website.
Looking forward to chatting!