Z. Creative Process

Z. Creative Process rebound this creative process branding collage art astronaut hummingbird riddle puzzle idea design process
Hey friends,

Covid is almost over 🤞 so I figured why not have a little fun.

I hid all 5 letters from the Zubko Studio logo inside this illustration. Like and rebound this shot with the most creative display of where they are and get a 1 hour, personal master class with me on a topic of your choice. We can chat about the following:

- Where to begin as a starting designer.
- How to move to USA as a designer.
- Best way to present your work, tools and technics.
- Design analysis of your product.
- Process in design and how to set up your design team.
- Anything design related you want to ask.
- Just want to chat? Let’s do it!

I will pick a winner in a week. You can read a little more about me on my website.

Looking forward to chatting!

