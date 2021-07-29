Z. Creative Process

Hey friends,

Covid is almost over 🤞 so I figured why not have a little fun.

I hid all 5 letters from the Zubko Studio logo inside this illustration. Like and rebound this shot with the most creative display of where they are and get a 1 hour, personal master class with me on a topic of your choice. We can chat about the following:

- Where to begin as a starting designer.

- How to move to USA as a designer.

- Best way to present your work, tools and technics.

- Design analysis of your product.

- Process in design and how to set up your design team.

- Anything design related you want to ask.

- Just want to chat? Let’s do it!

I will pick a winner in a week. You can read a little more about me on my website.

Looking forward to chatting!