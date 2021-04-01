Gabriel Morais

Ui Design Project - Perfect Coffee & Co.

landingpage mobile app design app coffee clean uidesign ux design uxdesign ui ux ux ui design ui
  1. Perf Coffee Co Presentation.mp4
  2. Desktop - 1.png
  3. Desktop - 3.png
  4. Desktop - 2.png

* Click the images above to see the full presentation *

“The Perfect Coffee & Co.” is a fictional brand. It was created by me, solely for the purpose of practicing UI and UX design. It’s a Coffee Shop, where its customers are encouraged to use the brand’s app to have a fresh and pleasing experience, inside and outside the store.

Feedback is highly appreciated! :)

