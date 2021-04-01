Appstud

Du Bon Chez Vous

Appstud
Appstud
Hire Us
  • Save
Du Bon Chez Vous bynd ergonomy branding food appstud e-commerce ui design ux mobile
Du Bon Chez Vous bynd ergonomy branding food appstud e-commerce ui design ux mobile
Download color palette
  1. Du-Bon-chez-vous-1.png
  2. Du-Bon-chez-vous-2.png

Hello Dribbble team! 👋
Today we show you an overview of the work carried out for Du Bon Chez Vous, in French.
It is an e-commerce site on French local products 🧺
We are very proud because it has been created with our new digital solution: Lynkt! 😃 Here is the link : https://lynkt.fr/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 1, 2021
Appstud
Appstud
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Appstud

View profile
    • Like