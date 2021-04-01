Nabis - Business Corporate & Landing Multipurpose Template

Nabis is a unique multipurpose template for a business, agency, corporate startup, restaurant,landing,portfolio,resume,websites. Choose from unique demos and start your business fresh. Also codes are well organized and each product includes a contact form

Add air to your projects with Nabis, save time with easy integration and easy editing Choose one of the best demos of Nabis to take your projects and business forward

These themes are made from the themes previously found in our profile and are brought together.Since all themes are in separate folders, it allows you to use the folder you want very easily and you do not have to separate the theme from other files.

11 Unique Template

180+ Html Files

Typed Text Animate

Masonry,Grid,Filter,Cobbles Portfolio Layout

Popup Search & Modal Form

Particles,Ripples,Background Video,Slider ,Ripples, Glitch Version

Valid HTML5 & CSS3

Full Responsive

Easy Customize

Preloader Effect

Multi Blog Layout & Portfolio layout

CSS3 & SCSS & Organized Codes

Clean & Modern Design

Clean & Quality Code

Smooth Scroll

Working (SMTP) Ajax Contact Form

Cross Browser Support

Free Google Fonts

Well documented

Live Demo