Weekly Warmup - March 29 2021 - Weather App Concept

After sketching an initial layout, I started browsing fonts. I was inspired by the retro feel of the script font I used for the header. Pairing it with an equally retro sans-serif that called to memory old alarm clocks, I knew I wanted to keep this retro-modern vibe going.

I let the fonts do the heavy lifting on the retro-front, and added some more modern elements with a simple color palette and subtle gradients. I chose blue and yellow because these colors represent weather to me; sunshine, blue skies, rain.

The app concept is meant to respond to the time of day. The idea is that the background would be light blue at sunrise, and gradually get darker throughout the day until it reaches the dark blue hues after sunset.