Bayu Rakhmadio

Tropic Vibes Logo

Bayu Rakhmadio
Bayu Rakhmadio
  • Save
Tropic Vibes Logo line art logo linework fine lines line logo line art badges badge logo badgedesign branding illustration vintage badge vintage hipster retro logo badge
Download color palette

Welcoming the spring's season. Fine lines botanical logo inspired by nature environment and tropical leaves shape.
--
Download 50 Monogram Retro Logo Badges Collection
https://crmrkt.com/8GAxdk

Bayu Rakhmadio
Bayu Rakhmadio

More by Bayu Rakhmadio

View profile
    • Like