The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
All our life is content! Or maybe not haha...Anyway, many of us make the content and consume with content every day, so we decided to design a convenient option to do this. So, let us introduce — Writers Network Platform! ✍️
👩 Idea — a service of personal compilation of content: news, posts, articles by user interests.
🗣 There is a main page with a shared feed, where users can create our own post or start a discussion thread for each of the rest posts.
On the left is a list of interests and a list of already open threads.
On the right is an open profile with sketches of new articles, which you can return to at any time, edit and publish ✏️
About color palette — we pick minimalistic black and white interface with muted accent colors for different publication topics 🌚 🌝
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Olya Fleryanovich
