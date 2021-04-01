OneClick IT Consultancy

Video Conferencing Solution Web UI

OneClick IT Consultancy
OneClick IT Consultancy
  • Save
Video Conferencing Solution Web UI dark ui graphic 2d character 3d animation 3d 2d video conferencing app design web uiux web ui design ui design mobile ui video camera web ui web design video calling video app video call video conference
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbler!

Here We Love to present a web app design concept based on Video conference.

We hope you'll like it and show some ❤️ love!

We are available for new projects.
📭 Email: contact@itoneclick.com
🎯 Skype: oneclick_sales

More design coming soon!

Show some love by press "L"

Thanks

OneClick IT Consultancy
OneClick IT Consultancy

More by OneClick IT Consultancy

View profile
    • Like