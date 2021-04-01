Soni

Travel Landing Page

Soni
Soni
Hire Me
  • Save
Travel Landing Page home page ui design animation web design website dark mode clean ui destination traveling holiday tour landing page travel
Download color palette
  1. Toury_shot_final.mp4
  2. Travel.jpg

Hello everyone!
This is a landing page exploration for Travel with simple animation.
What do you think? Don't forget to press (L) if you like it and feel free to comment.

----------------------------

We are available for crafting new projects
hellosoni27@gmail.com

C5cbe3f085071dfa59ddd24478e7fcff
Rebound of
Travel Landing Page
By Soni
Soni
Soni
📩 hellosoni27@gmail•com
Hire Me

More by Soni

View profile
    • Like